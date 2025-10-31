Naval Station Rota Six Ships in Port

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2025) Six U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, including all five Rota homeported ships, moored in port alongside Spanish Armada ships at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)

