Naval Station Rota Six Ships in Port

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2025) Six U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, including all five Rota homeported ships, moored in port alongside Spanish Armada ships at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)