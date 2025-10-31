Naval Station Rota Six Ships in Port

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2025) Six U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, including all five Rota homeported ships, moored in port alongside Spanish Armada ships at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9376092
|VIRIN:
|251031-N-MY408-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
