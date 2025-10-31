Naval Station Rota Six Ships in Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), and USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) await mission tasking while moored at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)