VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

250910-N-HV010-1031 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (September 10, 2025) A Naval Flight Officer assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 conducts preflight procedures at a mission crew workstation aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 was deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)