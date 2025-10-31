VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250910-N-HV010-1028 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (September 10, 2025) A Naval Air Crewman 1st Class assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 operates a control display unit aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 was deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)