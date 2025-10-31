Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 9 of 10]

    AKOM continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard C-12 Huron aviators, assigned to C Company, 2-641st Aviation Regiment, transport Alaska Organized Militia personnel while supporting post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 28, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9375421
    VIRIN: 251028-Z-HY271-1115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 28.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

