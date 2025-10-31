AKOM continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard C-12 Huron aviators, assigned to C Company, 2-641st Aviation Regiment, transport Alaska Organized Militia personnel while supporting post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 28, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)