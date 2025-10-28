Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Table One [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Delta Company Table One

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion mark a target during a table one course of fire at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 9, 2025. Rifle qualification is an annual requirement for Marines, designed to introduce recruits to the fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9371694
    VIRIN: 251009-M-JK941-2685
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Table One [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One
    Delta Company Table One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delta Company
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    M16A4
    USMCnews
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download