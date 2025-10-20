Delta Company Table One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Hendersen, a drill instructor with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observes recruits during a table one course of fire at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 9, 2025. Rifle qualification is an annual requirement for Marines, designed to introduce recruits to the fundamentals of marksmanship and rifle safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)