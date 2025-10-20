USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251027-N-IE405-1083 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct line handling as the ship moors adjacent to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), front left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), front right, during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Oct. 27, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)