    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 6 of 6]

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251027-N-IE405-1083 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct line handling as the ship moors adjacent to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), front left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), front right, during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Oct. 27, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

