USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

251027-N-IE405-1083 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conduct line handling as the ship moors adjacent to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), front left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), front right, during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Oct. 27, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9371551
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-IE405-1083
|Resolution:
|5249x3765
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
