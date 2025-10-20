Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251027-N-IE405-1066 BAY OF CADIZ, Spain (Oct. 27, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), front left, prepares to moor adjacent to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), middle, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), right, during a sea-and-anchor evolution, Oct. 27, 2025. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9371550
    VIRIN: 251027-N-IE405-1066
    Resolution: 5930x3438
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor Evolution [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Task Force (CTF) 65
    U.S. Sixth Fleet

