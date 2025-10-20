E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Darius Jennings, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, applying camouflage for the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 22, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)