    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pvt. Nathaniel Kingue, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, laying in the prone position after demonstrating how to move under direct fire during the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 22, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 14:07
    Photo ID: 9371467
    VIRIN: 251022-A-WU359-8792
    Resolution: 6720x3665
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, E3B Patrol Lanes 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM, U.S. Army, Fort Drum, E3B, 10th Mountain Division, Cohesion

