E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

U.S. Army Pvt. Nathaniel Kingue, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, laying in the prone position after demonstrating how to move under direct fire during the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 22, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)