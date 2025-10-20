MCAS Iwakuni Active Shield 26 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, commanding officer of 13th Brigade, Middle Army, presents a plaque to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the closing ceremony for exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)