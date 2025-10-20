Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Active Shield 26 Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    MCAS Iwakuni Active Shield 26 Closing Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force photographer takes a photo of U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, commanding officer of 13th Brigade, Middle Army, shaking hands during the closing ceremony for exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

