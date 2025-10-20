Japan Ground Self-Defense Force refueling assets arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9370885
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-MN099-1022
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members Arrive at MCAS Iwakuni for Active Shield 26 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.