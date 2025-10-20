Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members Arrive at MCAS Iwakuni for Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mason Zummer, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Garland, Texas, directs the flow of traffic at the bases’ Northside gate during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)