Breast Cancer Awareness 5K 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

17th Training Wing service members and families get ready to participate in the 5K run at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 11, 2025. The 17th Forces Support Squadron hosted this event, inviting service members, students, family, and friends to participate in honor of breast cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)