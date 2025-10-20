Breast Cancer Awareness 5K 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

17th Training Wing service members and families participate in a 5K to honor Breast Cancer Awareness at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 11, 2025. Service members from all services and families participated in this event hosted by the 17th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)