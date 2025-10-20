17th Training Wing service members and families participate in a 5K to honor Breast Cancer Awareness at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 11, 2025. Service members from all services and families participated in this event hosted by the 17th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9370595
|VIRIN:
|251011-F-SV960-1073
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breast Cancer Awareness 5K 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.