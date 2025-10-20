1st Armored Division Transfers Authority to 3rd Infantry Division in Romania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, Deputy Commanding General for Support for 1st Armored Division, renders a salute alongside government officials and general officers from the Romanian Armed Forces as the Romanian National Anthem plays during the transfer of authority ceremony between 1st Armored Division and 3rd Infantry Division on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Oct. 27, 2025. The ceremony signified the start of 3rd Infantry Division’s forward presence in the Black Sea region and reaffirmed the U.S. Army’s commitment to our partners and Allies along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)