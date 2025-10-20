Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Transfers Authority to 3rd Infantry Division in Romania [Image 1 of 6]

    1st Armored Division Transfers Authority to 3rd Infantry Division in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, Deputy Commanding General for Support for 1st Armored Division, and Col. Timothy D. Gatlin, Deputy Commanding Officer for Maneuver for 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo with the Romanian Secretary of State, Sorin Moldovan, during the transfer of authority ceremony between 1st Armored Division and 3rd Infantry Division on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Oct. 27, 2025. The ceremony signified the start of 3rd Infantry Division’s forward presence in the Black Sea region and reaffirmed the U.S. Army’s commitment to our partners and Allies along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    VIRIN: 251027-A-HJ930-4834
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    This work, 1st Armored Division Transfers Authority to 3rd Infantry Division in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

