3rd MAW Commanding General Visits VMFA-225 in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, left, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)