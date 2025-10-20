Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW Commanding General Visits VMFA-225 in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 7]

    3rd MAW Commanding General Visits VMFA-225 in Puerto Rico

    JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PUERTO RICO

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, tours the facility of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    3rd MAW
    MARFORSOUTH
    VMFA-225
    F-35B Lightning II
    Puerto Rico
    CaribOps

