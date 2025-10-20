3rd MAW Commanding General Visits VMFA-225 in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, tours the facility of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Oct. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)
Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 11:19
Photo ID:
|9370094
VIRIN:
|251021-M-OQ453-1108
Resolution:
|2888x4332
Size:
|1.41 MB
Location:
|JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PR
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
