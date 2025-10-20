The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy D. Kirkpatrick, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps
Marathon, does pushups after making it to the finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025
“People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the
race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only
show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this
iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 11:29
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
