    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 21 of 21]

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Melendez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy D. Kirkpatrick, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps
    Marathon, does pushups after making it to the finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025
    “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the
    race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only
    show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this
    iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 11:29
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    MCB Quantico
    runwithmarines
    Marine Corps 250
    USMC
    Finish Line
    50MCM

