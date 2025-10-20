The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy D. Kirkpatrick, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps

Marathon, does pushups after making it to the finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025

“People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the

race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only

show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this

iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)