The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

Jose Poblete, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon, celebrates as he crosses the

finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark

esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners

converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their

country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)