The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

Jose Poblete, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon, celebrates as he crosses the
finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark
esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners
converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their
country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine
Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9370086
|VIRIN:
|251026-M-IY890-1507
|Resolution:
|5514x4135
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
