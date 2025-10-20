Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Melendez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Jose Poblete, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon, celebrates as he crosses the
    finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark
    esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners
    converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their
    country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine
    Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    MCB Quantico
    runwithmarines
    Marine Corps 250
    USMC
    Finish Line
    50MCM

