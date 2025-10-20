Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire

    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire mission at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis) 

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 9369995
    VIRIN: 251027-M-NV658-1361
    Location: GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Live-Fire Training
    3rd MARDIV
    USMC
    ARTILLERY
    HIMARS

