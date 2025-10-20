3rd Marine Division - CATC Fuji HIMARS Live-Fire

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire mission at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 27, 2025. HIMARS training at Camp Fuji offers unique advantages, including realistic training terrain, adequate range capacity, and specialized infrastructure necessary to safely and effectively support HIMARS operations. This training represents a significant advancement of Camp Fuji’s capability to support long-range fires and reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness and maximizing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
10.27.2025
10.27.2025
GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
