TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska - Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel continue removing debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Army and Air National Guardsmen, and members of the Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, work to mitigate damage to affected communities and facilitate recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9369840
|VIRIN:
|251025-Z-CA180-2009
|Resolution:
|5538x3956
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.