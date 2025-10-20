AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska - Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel continue removing debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Army and Air National Guardsmen, and members of the Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, work to mitigate damage to affected communities and facilitate recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)