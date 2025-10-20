Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response

    TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Capt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska - Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel continue removing debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Army and Air National Guardsmen, and members of the Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, work to mitigate damage to affected communities and facilitate recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9369839
    VIRIN: 251025-Z-CA180-2008
    Resolution: 5388x3849
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Operations
    alaska national guard
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download