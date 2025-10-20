Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Airmen Home from Operation Spartan Shield [Image 12 of 12]

    171st Airmen Home from Operation Spartan Shield

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing are welcomed home from deployment by family and friends Oct. 26, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. More than 120 Airmen returned after a 150-day deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9369806
    VIRIN: 251026-Z-OK627-3048
    Resolution: 3483x2786
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    171st Airmen Home from Operation Spartan Shield

    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    deployers
    171ARW
    Pittsburgh

