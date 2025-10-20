171st Airmen Home from Operation Spartan Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 171st Air Refueling Wing are welcomed home from deployment by family and friends Oct. 26, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. More than 120 Airmen returned after a 150-day deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)