1-91 CAV final spur ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, participates in a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025. The event marks the final spur ride for 1-91 CAV before reflagging to 3rd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)