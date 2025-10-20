Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV final spur ride [Image 3 of 19]

    1-91 CAV final spur ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a 12-mile ruck march as part of a spur ride at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025. The event marks the final spur ride for 1-91 CAV before reflagging to 3rd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9368753
    VIRIN: 251023-A-BS310-1146
    Resolution: 6930x4620
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    1-91 CAV final spur ride
    Spur Ride
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    SwordOfFreedom
    Cavalry

