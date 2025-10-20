EODMU 8 at Aegean Seal 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-TF068-1002

PLATEIA ISLAND, Greece (Oct. 14, 2025) - The plume from the controlled underwater detonation, of a torpedo with a 75 pound warhead, conducted by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 during Exercise Aegean Seal 25. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. Aegean Seal is an explosive ordnance disposal and mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Hellenic Fleet to fulfill training requirements and to improve operational integration of NATO participants. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)