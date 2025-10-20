EODMU 8 at Aegean Seal 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251012-N-TF068-1001

SOUTH EVOIKOS GULF NAVAL BASE, Greece (Oct. 12, 2025) - Exercise participants move a simulated dive casualty during an emergency action plan walkthrough as part of Exercise Aegean Seal 25. Aegean Seal is an explosive ordnance disposal and mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Hellenic Fleet to fulfill training requirements and to improve operational integration of NATO participants. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)