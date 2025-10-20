Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 8 at Aegean Seal 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    EODMU 8 at Aegean Seal 25

    GREECE

    10.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 68

    251012-N-TF068-1001
    SOUTH EVOIKOS GULF NAVAL BASE, Greece (Oct. 12, 2025) - Exercise participants move a simulated dive casualty during an emergency action plan walkthrough as part of Exercise Aegean Seal 25. Aegean Seal is an explosive ordnance disposal and mine countermeasures exercise hosted by the Hellenic Fleet to fulfill training requirements and to improve operational integration of NATO participants. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

