    Warrior of the Week: A1C Markos Mendoza [Image 2 of 2]

    Warrior of the Week: A1C Markos Mendoza

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Airman 1st Class Markos Mendoza, 81st Contracting squadron contract specialist, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2025. He managed a $1.2 million contract portfolio serving nine mission partners, and executed a $62,000 furniture contract ensuring the timely relocation of the 407th Operations of Special Investigations Detachment . He was also instrumental in securing $497,000 for a system to digitally out-process students, streamlining communication for 12 base agencies and preventing extended processing times for 7,000 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

