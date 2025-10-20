Warrior of the Week: A1C Markos Mendoza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Airman 1st Class Markos Mendoza, 81st Contracting squadron contract specialist, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2025. He managed a $1.2 million contract portfolio serving nine mission partners, and executed a $62,000 furniture contract ensuring the timely relocation of the 407th Operations of Special Investigations Detachment . He was also instrumental in securing $497,000 for a system to digitally out-process students, streamlining communication for 12 base agencies and preventing extended processing times for 7,000 students annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)