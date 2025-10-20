Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    A proclamation signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Johnathan Eccles, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, is on display to kick off National Fire Prevention Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 6, 2025. The proclamation highlighted the importance of the national observance and 2025’s focus on lithium battery safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    This work, Fire Prevention Week kicks off with proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

