Fire Prevention Week kicks off with proclamation signing

U.S. Air Force Col. Johnathan Eccles, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, signs a proclamation to kick off National Fire Prevention Week at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 6, 2025. The proclamation highlighted the importance of the national observance and 2025’s focus on lithium battery safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)