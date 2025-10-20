Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conduct a knowledge exam at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 8, 2025. Following the knowledge exam, now taken on tablets in an effort to modernize the Marine Corps, recruits are evaluated on tactical combat casualty care, and how to disassemble and reassemble their M16A4 service rifles as taught throughout the duration of recruit training. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before exam one and the practical application test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angie N. Palomino)