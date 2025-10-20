Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angie Palomino 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion treats a simulated casualty during the practical application portion of the knowledge exam at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 8, 2025. Following the knowledge exam, now taken on tablets in an effort to modernize the Marine Corps, recruits are evaluated on tactical combat casualty care, and how to disassemble and reassemble their M16A4 service rifles as taught throughout the duration of recruit training. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before exam one and the practical application test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angie N. Palomino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9368450
    VIRIN: 251008-M-UV877-1046
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 615.14 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Angie Palomino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Mike Company Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Recruit Training
    Mike Company
    MCRDSD
    Marine Corps
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download