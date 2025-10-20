Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Layton Hoffmann receives coins from Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General-Air Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka and Pennsylvania State Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis F. Ward, Jr., in recognition of his efforts at PAANG’s top recruiter during a brief ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Oct. 23. Not only is Hoffmann’s PAANG’s top recruiter, but he is in the top five recruiters across the Air National Guard. Also in attendance are Hoffmann’s wife Kendra and son Maverick. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9368399
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-CQ783-1002
    Resolution: 1336x1616
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: AMBERSON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tech. Sgt. Layton Hoffmann
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized
    Pa. Air National Guard’s top recruiter recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiter
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Deputy Adjutant General-Air
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania State Command Chief
    Tech. Sgt. Layton Hoffmann

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download