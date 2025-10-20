Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Layton Hoffmann receives coins from Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General-Air Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka and Pennsylvania State Command Chief Master Sgt. Dennis F. Ward, Jr., in recognition of his efforts at PAANG’s top recruiter during a brief ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap Oct. 23. Not only is Hoffmann’s PAANG’s top recruiter, but he is in the top five recruiters across the Air National Guard. Also in attendance are Hoffmann’s wife Kendra and son Maverick. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)