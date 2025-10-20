Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF participates in a cake cutting ceremony for the Navy’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8]

    CBIRF participates in a cake cutting ceremony for the Navy’s 250th Birthday

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force participate in a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the Navy’s 250th birthday at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 8, 2025. Marking 250 years of naval excellence, the Navy’s cake-cutting ceremony pays tribute to Sailors past and present who have upheld the Navy’s enduring mission and values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 14:47
    Photo ID: 9368395
    VIRIN: 251008-M-GI852-2109
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 37.54 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF participates in a cake cutting ceremony for the Navy’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    250th
    CBIRF
    Ceremony
    Navy
    Sailors
    Tradition

