CBIRF participates in a cake cutting ceremony for the Navy’s 250th Birthday

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force participate in a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the Navy’s 250th birthday at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 8, 2025. Marking 250 years of naval excellence, the Navy’s cake-cutting ceremony pays tribute to Sailors past and present who have upheld the Navy’s enduring mission and values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9368395
|VIRIN:
|251008-M-GI852-2109
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|37.54 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
