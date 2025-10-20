CBIRF participates in a cake cutting ceremony for the Navy’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Seaman Anthony Jenks, left, a New Mexico native; U.S. Marine Corps Col. Erik C. C. Quist, center, a Virginia native; and U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Raymond Brandt, a hospital corpsman and Idaho native, all assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, pose for a photo while cutting a cake during a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the Navy’s 250th birthday at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Oct. 8, 2025. Marking 250 years of naval excellence, the Navy’s cake-cutting ceremony pays tribute to Sailors past and present who have upheld the Navy’s enduring mission and values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)