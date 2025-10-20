Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax Navy Lodge Wins First Carlson Award for Exceptional Service [Image 2 of 3]

    Pax Navy Lodge Wins First Carlson Award for Exceptional Service

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Oct. 22, 2025) - From left, NAS Patuxent River Executive Officer Capt. Robert Chandler, Northern Regional Vice President for NEXCOM Hospitality Group LaDonna Sanders, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Navy Lodge Pax River General Manager Shamika Ferguson, and NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. mark Zematis stand with their awards at the Edward E. Carlson Award presentation to NAS Patuxent River Navy Lodge. The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The award is named for Navy officer and hotel executive Edward E. Carlson, who served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps during World War II.

