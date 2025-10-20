Pax Navy Lodge Wins First Carlson Award for Exceptional Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Oct. 22, 2025) - From left, NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Zematis, Navy Lodge Pax River General Manager Shamika Ferguson, Northern Regional Vice President for NEXCOM Hospitality Group LaDonna Sanders, and Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi cut the cake at the Edward E. Carlson Award presentation to NAS Patuxent River Navy Lodge. The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The award is named for Navy officer and hotel executive Edward E. Carlson, who served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps during World War II.