    1-3 Attack Battalion Re-Flags to 2-159 Attack Battalion in a Ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield

    1-3 Attack Battalion Re-Flags to 2-159 Attack Battalion in a Ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield

    GERMANY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Emmanuel Sanchez 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Adam Bock, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, delivers remarks at the battalion re-flagging ceremony held on Oct. 14 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade has reflagged its attack battalion from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack) to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (Attack). The activation of the “Gunslingers” Battalion is largely a change in name-only for 12th CAB, part of the wider Army Aviation Transformation Initiative (AATI). This action returns the 1-3 Attack Battalion lineage to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia, while re-activating a historic unit name for the U.S. Army’s attack presence in Europe.

