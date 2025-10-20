1-3 Attack Battalion Re-Flags to 2-159 Attack Battalion in a Ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AH-64E Apache helicopter, outfitted with shark teeth, is staged for the ceremony commemorating the re-flagging of 1-3 Attack Battalion to 2-159 Attack Battalion on Oct. 14 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade has reflagged its attack battalion from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack) to 2nd Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment (Attack). The activation of the “Gunslingers” Battalion is largely a change in name-only for 12th CAB, part of the wider Army Aviation Transformation Initiative (AATI). This action returns the 1-3 Attack Battalion lineage to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia, while re-activating a historic unit name for the U.S. Army’s attack presence in Europe.