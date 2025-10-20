Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25

    CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Goldt, center, a team lead with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, briefs Col. Robb T. McDonald, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a simulated maritime strike during exercise Sama Sama 2025 from the Bilateral Coordination Center Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. Sama Sama 2025 is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with allied and partner participants, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 9367866
    VIRIN: 251015-M-SH393-1163
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CAMP RODOLFO, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25 [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25
    MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download