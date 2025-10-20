MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Justin Goldt, center, a team lead with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, briefs Col. Robb T. McDonald, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a simulated maritime strike during exercise Sama Sama 2025 from the Bilateral Coordination Center Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. Sama Sama 2025 is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with allied and partner participants, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)