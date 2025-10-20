MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE during Sama Sama 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Philippine Marine with 3rd Marine Brigade monitors data using a tactical awareness kit during a simulated maritime strike for exercise Sama Sama 2025 from the Bilateral Coordination Center Base Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. Sama Sama 2025 is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with allied and partner participants, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)